People visit an Audi showroom in Admiralty. Tax and licensing fees for private vehicles shot up on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong budget: registration tax, licence fees for private cars shoot up 15 and 30 per cent, respectively
- The tax increases – which are effective immediately – were announced by finance chief Paul Chan, who said they would help ease congestion in the city
- The increase in first registration taxes is expected to reduce government revenue as fewer people buy new cars, but the spike in fees is predicted to more than make up for the losses
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
