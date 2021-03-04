Stanley Choi now holds 332½ million AirAsia shares. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong businessman and poker player Stanley Choi backs AirAsia’s recovery from Covid-19 crisis with HK$400 million investment
- Stanley Choi upped his stake last week in AirAsia Group, which he predicts will be among the first in the industry to ‘bounce back’
- He is now the third largest shareholder in the firm behind Southeast Asia’s largest budget carrier
Topic | Aviation
Stanley Choi now holds 332½ million AirAsia shares. Photo: Jonathan Wong