Rex Auyeung, chairman of the MTR Corporation, at his office in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Rex Auyeung, chairman of the MTR Corporation, at his office in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Rex Auyeung, chairman of the MTR Corporation, at his office in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp unafraid of competition, would ‘welcome’ move to open rail market: chairman

  • Rex Auyeung tells Post introducing other operators would ‘strengthen competitiveness’, notes some mainland Chinese firms could have interest
  • But critics say government caveats, including limiting competition to lines independent of existing rail network, make the possibility of real change to the monopoly unlikely

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:49am, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rex Auyeung, chairman of the MTR Corporation, at his office in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Rex Auyeung, chairman of the MTR Corporation, at his office in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Rex Auyeung, chairman of the MTR Corporation, at his office in Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE