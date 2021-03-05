The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock
The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Aviation industry group is ‘rethinking’ its emissions pledge, pushing for even greener goals, outgoing chief says

  • International Air Transport Association head Alexandre de Juniac says industry needs to look at achieving carbon neutrality in exclusive exit interview with the Post
  • ‘We have to reach that through all the possible instruments … and ask the governments to help us,’ departing chief says

Topic |   Climate change
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock
The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE