The outgoing chief of a major aviation industry association has called for more ambitious targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Aviation industry group is ‘rethinking’ its emissions pledge, pushing for even greener goals, outgoing chief says
- International Air Transport Association head Alexandre de Juniac says industry needs to look at achieving carbon neutrality in exclusive exit interview with the Post
- ‘We have to reach that through all the possible instruments … and ask the governments to help us,’ departing chief says
Topic | Climate change
