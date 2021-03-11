A sign points towards electric vehicle charging facilities inside the car park at Elements shopping centre, West Kowloon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong needs to plan for green future and help city’s mechanics learn how to repair electric vehicles, says biggest EV distributor
- Managing director of Inchcape Greater China says government should not only focus on increasing charging facilities for electric vehicles
- Ted Lau says supporting measures also needed as he issues warning about lack of skilled technicians to repair them
