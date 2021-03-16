About 90 per cent of passengers will pay no more than HK$1 extra per trip after the first round of increases, the government says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong commuters to pay as much as 12 per cent more for bus rides after government approves fare increase
- Citybus and New World First Bus to raise fares in two phases – by 8.5 per cent from April 4 and a further 3.2 per cent on January 2 next year
- Increases come after the government put on hold applications for higher fares in 2018 and 2019
