A paraglider launches from the Dragon's Back trail near the Shek O coastline in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Watchdog to scrutinise Hong Kong aviation authority’s oversight of paragliding following recent incidents
- Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says the sport inherently carries ‘a certain level of safety risk’, and should therefore be properly regulated
- One Hong Kong paraglider created a stir last year when he crashed into a truck while making an emergency landing; another died during an excursion in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
