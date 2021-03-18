A paraglider launches from the Dragon's Back trail near the Shek O coastline in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock A paraglider launches from the Dragon's Back trail near the Shek O coastline in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
A paraglider launches from the Dragon's Back trail near the Shek O coastline in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Watchdog to scrutinise Hong Kong aviation authority’s oversight of paragliding following recent incidents

  • Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says the sport inherently carries ‘a certain level of safety risk’, and should therefore be properly regulated
  • One Hong Kong paraglider created a stir last year when he crashed into a truck while making an emergency landing; another died during an excursion in 2018

Danny Lee
Updated: 2:55pm, 18 Mar, 2021

