Sensors linked to an artificial intelligence system will be installed at each bus gate to enhance safety standards. Photo: Urban Renewal Authority
Hong Kong’s largest public transport interchange, with city’s first air-conditioned bus depots, to open at Kwun Tong on April 2
- Two-storey facility will have a bus terminal serving eight routes on the upper floor and a minibus terminal serving 21 routes on the lower platform
- Indoor waiting area will be linked to air-conditioned shopping centre, and artificial intelligence will help ensure safety at bus gates
Topic | Future of transport
Sensors linked to an artificial intelligence system will be installed at each bus gate to enhance safety standards. Photo: Urban Renewal Authority