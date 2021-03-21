Sensors linked to an artificial intelligence system will be installed at each bus gate to enhance safety standards. Photo: Urban Renewal Authority Sensors linked to an artificial intelligence system will be installed at each bus gate to enhance safety standards. Photo: Urban Renewal Authority
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s largest public transport interchange, with city’s first air-conditioned bus depots, to open at Kwun Tong on April 2

  • Two-storey facility will have a bus terminal serving eight routes on the upper floor and a minibus terminal serving 21 routes on the lower platform
  • Indoor waiting area will be linked to air-conditioned shopping centre, and artificial intelligence will help ensure safety at bus gates

Topic |   Future of transport
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 5:45pm, 21 Mar, 2021

