The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Transport

MTR Corp to cut fares by 1.7 per cent starting this summer to help Hong Kong residents ‘ride out tough times’ during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Price cut beginning on June 27 is first in more than a decade and comes after an existing fare rebate scheme expires in March
  • Company says reduction reflects economic realities facing residents, but together with other fare promotions will cost more than HK$900 million

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:44pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE