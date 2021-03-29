The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
MTR Corp to cut fares by 1.7 per cent starting this summer to help Hong Kong residents ‘ride out tough times’ during Covid-19 pandemic
- Price cut beginning on June 27 is first in more than a decade and comes after an existing fare rebate scheme expires in March
- Company says reduction reflects economic realities facing residents, but together with other fare promotions will cost more than HK$900 million
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
The company is making the cut despite posting a record deficit of HK$4.8 billion in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng