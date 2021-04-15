Crews on Cathay Pacific cargo flights will now be able to skip quarantine if they are flying in from six countries deemed low risk. Photo: Bloomberg Crews on Cathay Pacific cargo flights will now be able to skip quarantine if they are flying in from six countries deemed low risk. Photo: Bloomberg
Crews on Cathay Pacific cargo flights will now be able to skip quarantine if they are flying in from six countries deemed low risk. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Hong Kong coronavirus: unvaccinated, locally based cargo flight crews can skip quarantine if flying from ‘low-risk’ countries

  • New rules demand though that they remain segregated from local community while overseas; fully vaccinated aircrews, meanwhile, will be allowed to bypass isolation without that condition
  • Crews from destinations deemed ‘very high risk’, including the UK and Philippines, will not be exempted even if they have had two jabs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:04pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Crews on Cathay Pacific cargo flights will now be able to skip quarantine if they are flying in from six countries deemed low risk. Photo: Bloomberg Crews on Cathay Pacific cargo flights will now be able to skip quarantine if they are flying in from six countries deemed low risk. Photo: Bloomberg
Crews on Cathay Pacific cargo flights will now be able to skip quarantine if they are flying in from six countries deemed low risk. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE