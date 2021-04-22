Cathay’s plan for pilot base closures is believed to threaten hundreds of jobs. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Cathay Pacific Airways prepares pilot base closures, leaving hundreds of jobs at risk
- Hong Kong flag carrier to shut its pilot base in Canada, those in Australia and New Zealand also face the axe
- Cockpit crew bases in Europe and US to be reviewed later in the year, according to memo sent to staff
