Cathay’s plan for pilot base closures is believed to threaten hundreds of jobs. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Cathay Pacific Airways prepares pilot base closures, leaving hundreds of jobs at risk

  • Hong Kong flag carrier to shut its pilot base in Canada, those in Australia and New Zealand also face the axe
  • Cockpit crew bases in Europe and US to be reviewed later in the year, according to memo sent to staff

Danny Lee
Updated: 12:09pm, 22 Apr, 2021

