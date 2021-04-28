Staff at Cathay Pacific are being offered voluntary redundancy as part of more cost-cutting efforts. Photo: Felix Wong
Struggling Cathay Pacific offers Hong Kong pilots, cabin crew voluntary redundancy in fresh cost-cutting move
- Airline cites ‘devastating impact’ of coronavirus in memo to staff, foresees ‘no discernible improvement’ in short to medium term
- Redundancy offer made to ‘frontline teams’ at Hong Kong International Airport as well; city’s de facto flag carrier cut 5,900 jobs last year and lost HK$21.6 billion
Topic | Cathay Pacific
