A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang
A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Transport

New owner considers merging operations of Hong Kong’s Citybus, New World First Bus after streamlining unified management team

  • Plans include having same colour for buses, same uniform for all frontline workers, but merger must wait until 2023, union says
  • Despite recent fare increase, bus companies still suffering impact of pandemic, reduce 135 services temporarily

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:41pm, 2 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang
A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE