A New World First Bus (left) and Citybus on Queensway, in Admiralty. Photo: Fung Chang
New owner considers merging operations of Hong Kong’s Citybus, New World First Bus after streamlining unified management team
- Plans include having same colour for buses, same uniform for all frontline workers, but merger must wait until 2023, union says
- Despite recent fare increase, bus companies still suffering impact of pandemic, reduce 135 services temporarily
Topic | Transport and logistics
