Hong Kong Airlines slapped with second lawsuit in a week over alleged non-payment of dues totalling HK$300 million

  • High Court filing by Hip Hing Construction Company did not provide any details, only mentioning dues of HK$216 million and an interest of HK$80.4 million for late payment
  • On April 28, Industrial Bank sued Hong Kong Airlines Aviation Training Centre over an alleged failure to repay an unspecified sum and for delivery of vacant possession of a plot

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:34pm, 5 May, 2021

