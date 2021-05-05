Hong Kong Airlines, a member of the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, had already axed jobs at the start of the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Airlines slapped with second lawsuit in a week over alleged non-payment of dues totalling HK$300 million
- High Court filing by Hip Hing Construction Company did not provide any details, only mentioning dues of HK$216 million and an interest of HK$80.4 million for late payment
- On April 28, Industrial Bank sued Hong Kong Airlines Aviation Training Centre over an alleged failure to repay an unspecified sum and for delivery of vacant possession of a plot
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
