Cathay Pacific has said aircrew may soon need to be vaccinated as a prerequisite for working for the company. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Cathay Pacific aircrew may have to get Covid-19 vaccine if they want to keep their jobs, carrier says

  • Airline warns flying schedules will be unsustainable with non-vaccinated staff
  • 80 per cent of pilots have booked or received a vaccination, but only 40 per cent of cabin crew have done so

Danny Lee
Updated: 8:09pm, 20 May, 2021

