Cathay Pacific has said aircrew may soon need to be vaccinated as a prerequisite for working for the company. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Cathay Pacific aircrew may have to get Covid-19 vaccine if they want to keep their jobs, carrier says
- Airline warns flying schedules will be unsustainable with non-vaccinated staff
- 80 per cent of pilots have booked or received a vaccination, but only 40 per cent of cabin crew have done so
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific has said aircrew may soon need to be vaccinated as a prerequisite for working for the company. Photo: Felix Wong