The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong
The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Transport

One of main sections on Hong Kong MTR Corp’s trouble-plagued US$11.7 billion rail link ready for full opening by end of June, insiders say

  • Testing of Tai Wai-Hung Hom section of Sha Tin to Central rail link has been completed and rail giant awaiting government approval for its full opening
  • MTR Corp also plans to give coronavirus-ravaged economy a boost, investing HK$100 billion over the next decade on new railway and property projects

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:53pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong
The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE