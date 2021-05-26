The Sha Tin to Central link had been plagued by delays and cost overruns. Photo: Felix Wong
One of main sections on Hong Kong MTR Corp’s trouble-plagued US$11.7 billion rail link ready for full opening by end of June, insiders say
- Testing of Tai Wai-Hung Hom section of Sha Tin to Central rail link has been completed and rail giant awaiting government approval for its full opening
- MTR Corp also plans to give coronavirus-ravaged economy a boost, investing HK$100 billion over the next decade on new railway and property projects
