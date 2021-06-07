Hong Kong Airlines plans to ground a significant number of planes and use those still flying to carry primarily cargo. Photo: Airbus Hong Kong Airlines plans to ground a significant number of planes and use those still flying to carry primarily cargo. Photo: Airbus
Hong Kong Airlines plans to ground a significant number of planes and use those still flying to carry primarily cargo. Photo: Airbus
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Airlines to slash hundreds more jobs, focus on cargo in bid to survive pandemic

  • The struggling carrier, long beset by cash-flow problems, will temporarily fly only eight Airbus A330 jets, with an emphasis on air freight
  • The looming redundancies are just the latest in a series of cutbacks that have dramatically reduced the number of employees

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Updated: 7:57pm, 7 Jun, 2021

