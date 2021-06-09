A Hong Kong Airlines A320 plane sits on the tarmac at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Airlines launches wide restructuring bid, grounds A320 fleet but holds off on job cuts
- A company source says however that if the ailing carrier ultimately has to axe jobs, up to 40 per cent of staff will be made redundant
- Long-pay leave scheme introduced entails offer of six months off in exchange for one months’ pay, or nine months’ leave with two months’ pay
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
