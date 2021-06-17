The government has told Cathay it will extend the work visas of its expat pilots, but not its foreign cabin crew, according to an internal memo. Photo: Winson Wong
Job losses loom as Hong Kong plans to renew visas of expat Cathay pilots, but exclude foreign cabin crew, memo says
- Since late last year, the aviation industry has encountered resistance from the Immigration Department, which has only been willing to offer short-term visa renewals
- Cathay says it will contest the decision on behalf of certain employees, particularly those with language skills, while offering redundancy packages to foreign cabin crew
Topic | Cathay Pacific
The government has told Cathay it will extend the work visas of its expat pilots, but not its foreign cabin crew, according to an internal memo. Photo: Winson Wong