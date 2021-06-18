Cathay Pacific is planning to increase its flight schedule by 30 per cent in October. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific plans to increase flight schedule in October, marking start of ambitious Covid-19 recovery bid
- Airline says it expects to lose less money in first half of this year than it did in same period in 2020
- Cost-saving measures and a strong underlying performance in air cargo business resulted in smaller loss
