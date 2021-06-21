A young passenger at the new Kai Tak MTR station stands against a wall that is splashed with Abe Au’s calligraphic work depicting the area’s name. Photo: Winson Wong
Writing on the wall: Hong Kong’s MTR stations are retired architect’s ‘museum of calligraphy’
- Abe Au has gathered an international following for his distinctive brushstrokes in MTR stations
- Long a feature of Island line stations, his calligraphy will appear along newest Tuen Ma line
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
