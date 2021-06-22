A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook
A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Transport

Close call for two Hong Kong cabbies as 13-metre-tall tree falls on taxis amid amber rain warning

  • Neither of the two men were injured by the falling tree, though both their vehicles sustained damage
  • Traffic was temporarily blocked off on a section of Aberdeen Main Road while firefighters worked to clear the debris

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:42pm, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook
A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE