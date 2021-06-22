A 13-metre-tall tree landed on the bonnet of this Hong Kong taxi on Tuesday morning. A cab stopped in front of it had the tree land on its boot. Photo: Facebook
Close call for two Hong Kong cabbies as 13-metre-tall tree falls on taxis amid amber rain warning
- Neither of the two men were injured by the falling tree, though both their vehicles sustained damage
- Traffic was temporarily blocked off on a section of Aberdeen Main Road while firefighters worked to clear the debris
