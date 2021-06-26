Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes a ride on the new Tuen Ma line on Saturday, a day before it was set to fully open. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to learn lessons from problem-plagued construction of MTR’s Sha Tin to Central link
- Acknowledging many challenges the link has encountered, Lam says lessons learned will ensure ‘smooth sailing for future projects’
- A key segment of link stretching from Tai Wai to Hung Hom, which also comprises final section of new Tuen Ma line, is set to open on Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
