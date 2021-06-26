Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes a ride on the new Tuen Ma line on Saturday, a day before it was set to fully open. Photo: Handout Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes a ride on the new Tuen Ma line on Saturday, a day before it was set to fully open. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to learn lessons from problem-plagued construction of MTR’s Sha Tin to Central link

  • Acknowledging many challenges the link has encountered, Lam says lessons learned will ensure ‘smooth sailing for future projects’
  • A key segment of link stretching from Tai Wai to Hung Hom, which also comprises final section of new Tuen Ma line, is set to open on Sunday

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:55pm, 26 Jun, 2021

