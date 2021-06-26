Cathay Pacific says it is reactivating passenger flights and services ‘carefully’. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific says worst of financial crisis behind it as war chest grows to HK$32.8 billion
- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier forecasts it will burn less than HK$1 billion a month from July until the end of this year
- Airline reveals its cash war chest has grown by almost two-thirds since the start of the pandemic to an unaudited HK$32.8 billion
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific says it is reactivating passenger flights and services ‘carefully’. Photo: Winson Wong