Happy MTR fans push through the turnstiles on their way to board the first train on the newly opened line. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong train fans queue before dawn for first rides on long-delayed section of Sha Tin to Central link, city’s longest rail corridor
- Hundreds of residents rushed down the stairs to board the 5.50am train to Tuen Mun when the station doors opened
- The now fully operational Tuen Ma Line connects existing lines to form an uninterrupted 56km stretch
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
