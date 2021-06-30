A transport subsidy scheme for elderly Hongkongers will be extended to include residents aged 60 and over. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong travel to get cheaper for over 60s as public transport subsidy scheme extended
- More than 600,000 people aged 60 to 64 expected to benefit from move which will take effect from February 27 next year
- The HK$2 fare scheme, which initially only included those aged over 65, applies to journeys on the city’s MTR trains, franchised buses and ferries
