A transport subsidy scheme for elderly Hongkongers will be extended to include residents aged 60 and over. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong travel to get cheaper for over 60s as public transport subsidy scheme extended

  • More than 600,000 people aged 60 to 64 expected to benefit from move which will take effect from February 27 next year
  • The HK$2 fare scheme, which initially only included those aged over 65, applies to journeys on the city’s MTR trains, franchised buses and ferries

Kanis Leung
Updated: 3:35pm, 30 Jun, 2021

