Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Government must plug holes in transport subsidy scheme that wastes millions of dollars every year, lawmaker says
- Authorities are spending up to HK$27 million a year needlessly to operators due to loophole in the HK$2 ride programme
- Some beneficiaries of the scheme, aimed at the elderly and people with disabilities, are taking long-haul buses for even short trips
Topic | Future of transport
