Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Government must plug holes in transport subsidy scheme that wastes millions of dollars every year, lawmaker says

  • Authorities are spending up to HK$27 million a year needlessly to operators due to loophole in the HK$2 ride programme
  • Some beneficiaries of the scheme, aimed at the elderly and people with disabilities, are taking long-haul buses for even short trips

Topic |   Future of transport
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:15pm, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wilson Or has called on the government to better tackle misuse of the HK$2 concessionary travel scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE