Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | 2 top Cathay Pacific executives resign, opening door to reshuffle of senior talent
- Customer director Simon Large and chief risk officer Philippe Lacamp have stepped down from Hong Kong’s flagship carrier
- Their departure shakes up the dynamics of the airline’s leadership as the company begins to move towards installing a new CEO
Topic | Cathay Pacific
