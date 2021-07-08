Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | 2 top Cathay Pacific executives resign, opening door to reshuffle of senior talent

  • Customer director Simon Large and chief risk officer Philippe Lacamp have stepped down from Hong Kong’s flagship carrier
  • Their departure shakes up the dynamics of the airline’s leadership as the company begins to move towards installing a new CEO

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:26am, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic but recently gave an upbeat financial prediction for the rest of the year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE