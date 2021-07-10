Taxi operators should do something to address poor driving standards if they want lower insurance premiums, a leading industry figure has said. Photo: Felix Wong Taxi operators should do something to address poor driving standards if they want lower insurance premiums, a leading industry figure has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong insurers want devices in taxis to monitor bad driving, slash accident rates, before premiums can come down

  • Database of traffic offences can help to weed out bad drivers, insurance body says
  • Operators willing to install more safety devices in vehicles, but call for government subsidies

Updated: 10:30am, 10 Jul, 2021

