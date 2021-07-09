Tai Lam Tunnel is a transport link between Ting Kau and Yuen Long in the western New Territories. Photo: Handout Tai Lam Tunnel is a transport link between Ting Kau and Yuen Long in the western New Territories. Photo: Handout
Tai Lam Tunnel is a transport link between Ting Kau and Yuen Long in the western New Territories. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Tai Lam Tunnel operator to raise tolls by up to 9 per cent from July 18

  • Fees for vehicles in various categories to increase from between HK$4 and HK$15
  • Tunnel’s business has taken a hit due to Covid-19, with daily average traffic as of June this year down 10.7 per cent from 2019

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:55pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tai Lam Tunnel is a transport link between Ting Kau and Yuen Long in the western New Territories. Photo: Handout Tai Lam Tunnel is a transport link between Ting Kau and Yuen Long in the western New Territories. Photo: Handout
Tai Lam Tunnel is a transport link between Ting Kau and Yuen Long in the western New Territories. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE