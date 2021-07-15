The new legislation covering drones will fall under the Civil Aviation Ordinance and take effect on June 1 next year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong to require drone users to register, train and pass tests under proposed law
- After a nearly two-year delay, lawmakers will take up legislation next week regulating use of the unmanned aerial vehicles
- Flying any aircraft heavier than 250 grams will require training, while operators of heavier ones will need to take out insurance
