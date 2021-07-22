With most of its flight crews now vaccinated, Cathay Pacific is asking the Hong Kong government to relax their mandatory quarantine restrictions. Photo: K. Y. Cheng With most of its flight crews now vaccinated, Cathay Pacific is asking the Hong Kong government to relax their mandatory quarantine restrictions. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific pressing government to relax quarantine restrictions, as most flight crews now vaccinated

  • Airline proposing incremental relaxation of rules it says have resulted in an increased cash burn of HK$400 million a month
  • As of Monday, 97 per cent of pilots, 84 per cent of cabin crew and 79 per cent of non-flight staff based in Hong Kong were to have been jabbed

Danny Lee

22 Jul, 2021

