Citybus and New World First Bus account for about 30 per cent of franchised bus operations in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
New owner of Hong Kong’s Citybus and New World First Bus weighs merger as losses mount

  • CEO of Bravo Transport Services, which took over the two operators last year, admits hefty losses have forced the company to look at cost-trimming options
  • But no firm plans can be made until after the government carries out a consultation on the renewal of the two franchises, which will expire in 2023

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:40pm, 29 Jul, 2021

