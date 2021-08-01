Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific could be at risk of losing runway slots in Europe if local travel restrictions are not eased. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific could be at risk of losing runway slots in Europe if local travel restrictions are not eased. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s tough pandemic measures may affect Cathay as Europe pressures airlines to increase flights or lose prized runway slots

  • Global airline body says carriers could be punished if they do not start increasing flights by end of year
  • Airlines desperate to protect runway slots ‘may end up flying empty planes to key airports’

Danny Lee
Updated: 8:00am, 1 Aug, 2021

