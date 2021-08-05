A local taxi association says some 3,000 drivers will go on strike if the government does not approve a fare increase for the industry. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong taxi association threatens strike in effort to pressure government to approve fare increase
- Hong Kong Taxi and Public Light Bus Association says 3,000 drivers will stop offering services next Thursday if 20 per cent fare rise is not approved
- Industry has been calling for higher fares for years, but has been met with delays by government, resistance from commuter advocates
