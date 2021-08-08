One of three Greater Bay Airlines jets the carrier will use on its initial launch. Photo: Weibo
exclusive | Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines chooses China’s National Day for maiden flight
- A ‘symbolic’ charter flight to Beijing on October 1 comes as the coronavirus pandemic maintains a stranglehold on global travel
- Company director Stanley Hui tells Post carrier expects to get its air operating certificate on September 17 – despite roadblocks from unnamed rivals
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
One of three Greater Bay Airlines jets the carrier will use on its initial launch. Photo: Weibo