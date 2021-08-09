Cathay plans to change its baggage allowance scheme, cutting weight for its cheapest tickets and boosting it for others. Photo: Felix Wong Cathay plans to change its baggage allowance scheme, cutting weight for its cheapest tickets and boosting it for others. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay plans to change its baggage allowance scheme, cutting weight for its cheapest tickets and boosting it for others. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to cut baggage allowance for cheapest fares, while boosting it substantially for others

  • Sources say changes are a bid to get passengers to shell out more, including for more flexible economy tickets, rather than simply opting for cheapest fare
  • While changes may prove unpopular in certain quarters, they will position Cathay favourably compared to some global rivals

Updated: 2:50pm, 9 Aug, 2021

