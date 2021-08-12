A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp rebounds from Covid-19 losses to post HK$2.67 billion profit for first half of year
- The rail giant lost money in 2020 for the first time since its listing more than two decades ago, posting a record deficit totalling HK$4.8 billion
- Passenger numbers up 15.5 per cent year on year to 735.9 million
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
