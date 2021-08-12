A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp rebounds from Covid-19 losses to post HK$2.67 billion profit for first half of year

  • The rail giant lost money in 2020 for the first time since its listing more than two decades ago, posting a record deficit totalling HK$4.8 billion
  • Passenger numbers up 15.5 per cent year on year to 735.9 million

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:31pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A woman walks past the MTR logo at Hong Kong station, Central. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE