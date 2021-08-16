The completion date of the long-overdue Sha Tin to Central MTR link will be pushed back yet again, a source says. Photo: Felix Wong The completion date of the long-overdue Sha Tin to Central MTR link will be pushed back yet again, a source says. Photo: Felix Wong
The completion date of the long-overdue Sha Tin to Central MTR link will be pushed back yet again, a source says. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Completion of Hong Kong’s Sha Tin to Central link ‘to be pushed back yet again, as MTR Corp cannot make up for past delays’

  • A source says signalling glitches last year are to blame for the rail project missing its projected completion date of the first quarter of 2022
  • The MTR Corporation hopes ‘to make sure this will be the final revision’ to the project’s completion date, the source says.

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:10am, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The completion date of the long-overdue Sha Tin to Central MTR link will be pushed back yet again, a source says. Photo: Felix Wong The completion date of the long-overdue Sha Tin to Central MTR link will be pushed back yet again, a source says. Photo: Felix Wong
The completion date of the long-overdue Sha Tin to Central MTR link will be pushed back yet again, a source says. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE