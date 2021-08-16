The 962B Citybus after its collision with a broken-down delivery van late on Sunday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong bus driver killed in late-night collision with broken-down delivery van
- The 962B Citybus slammed into the van’s open rear door just before midnight on Sunday as it headed towards Causeway Bay, according to police
- None of the 10 passengers were reported hurt, but the 63-year-old driver sustained fatal head injuries
