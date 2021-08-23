Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visits the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy in 2017. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong minister rejects conflict of interest allegations over former senior civil servant’s appointment as aviation academy chief
- Civil service chief Patrick Nip says Simon Li’s appointment as aviation academy head observes government rules restricting senior ex-civil servants from taking up private sector posts
- Li was involved in discussions for setting up the academy but was not privy to issues such as recruitment and salaries, according to Nip
