A 5.5-tonne truck lies on its side on Hong Kong’s San Tin Highway after a collision with a Porsche sports car on Sunday.  Photo: Handout
Truck overturns after colliding with Porsche on Hong Kong’s San Tin Highway

  • One occupant of the badly damaged sports car had to be extracted from the vehicle by members of the Fire Services Department
  • Two of those involved were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:15pm, 29 Aug, 2021

