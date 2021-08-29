A 5.5-tonne truck lies on its side on Hong Kong’s San Tin Highway after a collision with a Porsche sports car on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Truck overturns after colliding with Porsche on Hong Kong’s San Tin Highway
- One occupant of the badly damaged sports car had to be extracted from the vehicle by members of the Fire Services Department
- Two of those involved were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment
