Cathay Pacific is initiating disciplinary action against a number of aircrew still unvaccinated after an August 31 deadline. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay Pacific is initiating disciplinary action against a number of aircrew still unvaccinated after an August 31 deadline. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific initiates disciplinary action against unvaccinated flight crew

  • About 60 to 80 employees are in the firing line, sources have told the Post
  • The carrier had previously promised to dismiss aircrew who were not vaccinated by August 31

Danny Lee
Updated: 11:28am, 2 Sep, 2021

