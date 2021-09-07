Greater Bay Airlines’ first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Greater Bay Airlines’ first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Airlines’ first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

Greater Bay Airlines’ first plane touches down in Hong Kong ahead of fledgling carrier’s hoped-for National Day launch

  • The Boeing 737 landed at about 3.24pm after spending recent weeks conducting test flights in Germany
  • The airline is still awaiting the necessary regulatory permit and license to begin flying, though executives confident process on track

Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 3:54pm, 7 Sep, 2021

