Greater Bay Airlines’ first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Airlines’ first plane touches down in Hong Kong ahead of fledgling carrier’s hoped-for National Day launch
- The Boeing 737 landed at about 3.24pm after spending recent weeks conducting test flights in Germany
- The airline is still awaiting the necessary regulatory permit and license to begin flying, though executives confident process on track
