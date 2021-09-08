Greater Bay Airlines first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Greater Bay Airlines first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Airlines first aircraft arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Greater Bay Airlines’ hopes for 2021 launch dashed by Hong Kong inquiry set for late December

  • The fledgling airline, which took delivery of its first aircraft on Tuesday, will now be unable to conduct a symbolic flight to Beijing on National Day
  • Cathay Pacific says it has asked licensing authority to take into account the difficult operating environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic

Danny Lee
