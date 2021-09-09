Cathay Pacific earlier warned staff about not getting Covid-19 jabs. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific fires ‘small number’ of aircrew for not getting Covid-19 jabs
- Airline had earlier started disciplinary proceedings against flight attendants and pilots who had refused to get vaccinated
- Global border controls had dramatically reduced company’s ability to operate with unvaccinated aircrew, it said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
