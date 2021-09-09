Cathay Pacific earlier warned staff about not getting Covid-19 jabs. Photo: Felix Wong Cathay Pacific earlier warned staff about not getting Covid-19 jabs. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific earlier warned staff about not getting Covid-19 jabs. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific fires ‘small number’ of aircrew for not getting Covid-19 jabs

  • Airline had earlier started disciplinary proceedings against flight attendants and pilots who had refused to get vaccinated
  • Global border controls had dramatically reduced company’s ability to operate with unvaccinated aircrew, it said

Danny Mok
Updated: 1:26am, 9 Sep, 2021

