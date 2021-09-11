Greater Bay Airlines CEO Algernon Yau spoke to the Post about the fledgling airline’s near-term challenges. Photo: May Tse
exclusive | Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines, tethered by air licence delay, now targeting first-quarter 2022 launch
- In exclusive interview, CEO Algernon Yau tells the Post that leasing costs on airplanes ‘add up to million of dollars each month’
- But city’s newest carrier remains ‘cash healthy’, he says, while suggesting Cathay playing pandemic card in bid to ground competitors
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Greater Bay Airlines CEO Algernon Yau spoke to the Post about the fledgling airline’s near-term challenges. Photo: May Tse