exclusive | Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines, tethered by air licence delay, now targeting first-quarter 2022 launch

  • In exclusive interview, CEO Algernon Yau tells the Post that leasing costs on airplanes ‘add up to million of dollars each month’
  • But city’s newest carrier remains ‘cash healthy’, he says, while suggesting Cathay playing pandemic card in bid to ground competitors

Danny Lee
Updated: 6:50pm, 11 Sep, 2021

Greater Bay Airlines CEO Algernon Yau spoke to the Post about the fledgling airline’s near-term challenges. Photo: May Tse Greater Bay Airlines CEO Algernon Yau spoke to the Post about the fledgling airline’s near-term challenges. Photo: May Tse
