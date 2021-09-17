Cathay Pacific could face longer quarantine times in as soon as three days when arriving from certain destinations. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong set to raise quarantine times for Cathay Pacific crew, others a month after changes to ‘high-risk’ country list
- Sources tell the Post the changes, which could come as soon as Monday, follow airlines being given time to adapt to a vastly expanded list of Group A destinations
- Cathay expected to end layovers in those destinations, instead travelling through medium-risk countries to mitigate impact of rules changes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
