More bad news for Cathay Pacific on Monday as the airline conceded it would not meet flight targets for the year’s fourth quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific recovery hopes dealt fresh blow as flight predictions for last quarter slashed amid Covid-19 restrictions
- Once aiming for 30 per cent of its pre-pandemic schedule in the year’s last three months, the embattled airline on Monday conceded it would be closer to 13 per cent
- But city’s flag carrier also pledges to keep cash burn under HK$1 billion a month for remainder of year
Topic | Cathay Pacific
