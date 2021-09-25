Immigration officials have rejected dozens of visa applications from overseas Cathay Pacific pilots. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong denies work visas to dozens of Cathay Pacific pilots seeking to relocate to city
- Immigration officials’ hardline stance has effectively led to the pilots’ termination
- The crew had been allowed to keep their jobs following the closure of Cathay’s overseas bases only if they could secure Hong Kong visas
